Narcotics taken during robbery at CVS Pharmacy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said several narcotics were taken during a robbery at the CVS Pharmacy Monday night. It happened in the 4800 block of East Central around 7:10.

Employees said a suspect went to the pharmacy, showed a gun, and demanded narcotics. A pharmacy clerk gave the suspect an undetermined amount of narcotics. He left in an unknown direction on foot.

The suspect was wearing all dark clothing and a face mask.

“It is obviously concerning that these narcotics are out on the street. I’m not sure what the intention is because we don’t have the suspect right now,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow. “Obviously, we would like to find the suspect and narcotics and take them off the street.”

The robbery is the second within a week at Wichita pharmacies. Last week, the Walgreens pharmacy at 21st and Webb was also robbed of narcotics.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

