Man arrested after phoning in bomb threat to Wichita City Hall

Joseph Cavender (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police said a 42-year-old Wichita man was arrested after phoning in a bomb threat to Wichita City Hall. The threat was made Friday around 9:15 a.m.

Officials searched the building. No devices were found. Officers started investigating the call.

“The next day an Feb. 18, one of the Wichita Police Department officers investigating the bomb call responded an unrelated disturbance in the 1000 block of South Topeka. While speaking to the involved parties, one of the subjects gave the officer their phone number which the officer immediately realized called into the city building the day before,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department.

Officers interviewed and arrested 42-year-old Joseph K. Cavender. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of criminal threat and terrorism.

“The officer did a great job recognizing that phone number from the day before that he investigated himself. We were able to get somebody in custody and booked them for the criminal threat,” added Sgt. Woodrow.

