KSN Threat Tracker for Tuesday, February 21, 2017

6:00AM Clear skies to start the morning and wall to wall sunshine to finish the day… Yesterday’s clouds were slow to clear for the Eastern third of the state, holding our temps back into the 60’s. While the 60’s are still quite mild for February, today will be even milder with highs reaching into the mid and upper 70’s across the KSN viewing area.

5:00AM Clear skies have allowed us to cool down a lot more than this time yesterday morning. But clear skies will allow us to get warmer this afternoon.