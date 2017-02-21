KSN Threat Tracker for Tuesday, February 21, 2017

By Published: Updated:
capture

6:00AM Clear skies to start the morning and wall to wall sunshine to finish the day… Yesterday’s clouds were slow to clear for the Eastern third of the state, holding our temps back into the 60’s. While the 60’s are still quite mild for February, today will be even milder with highs reaching into the mid and upper 70’s across the KSN viewing area.

am-quickcast

5:00AM Clear skies have allowed us to cool down a lot more than this time yesterday morning. But clear skies will allow us to get warmer this afternoon.

24

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s