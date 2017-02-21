KDOT funding problems cause crews to work outside Kansas

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Many machines in the Venture Corporation lot are getting ready to head to their next project — in Oklahoma. Now that funds are being taken away from the Kansas Department of Transportation, it’s where a lot of equipment and construction crews are headed.

“We have to do it because there’s not as much work in Kansas as what there was, or should be,” said the construction company’s vice-president, Chris Spray.

He owns Venture Corporation with his brother, Kip. They have 200 employees and the only way to keep everyone on the job is by taking jobs out of state.

“I can’t really quantitate what it costs us to send our people down there,” Spray explained. “But like I said, the important thing is instead of doing the $30-$40 million in Kansas, now we’re sending our people to complete that work in Oklahoma.”

Spray pointed to a poster board of a project they completed in Dodge City about eight years ago.

He said: “These are all companies that benefited from that one project.”

The companies included Applebee’s and Kwik Shop.

With fewer state highway projects in Kansas, Spray said the economic impact will be felt in outside states. He worries about the consequences of continuing to cut funding to KDOT.

“There will be a lot of smaller construction companies that will not be able to weather this storm,” said Spray. “They will go out of business.”

KDOT’s T-WORKS program is a $400 million annual program aimed at preservation projects. This year, the agency will spend a little over $100 million, and next year, less than $50 million.

How much money has been stripped from KDOT in the last six years?

Since 2011, lawmakers cut around $1.2 billion in funding, and KDOT officials have been forced to delay dozens of project around the state.

Last April, they announced they were holding off on starting 25 projects because of budget cuts. That decision came with a price tag of $550 million.

In spite of the cuts, KDOT officials said that 90-percent of state roads are in good condition.