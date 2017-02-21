Houston police chief: No injuries amid gunfire reports

Police lights (KSN File Photo)
HOUSTON (AP) – The police chief in Houston says no one has been found injured and there’s no evidence of a shooting amid reports of gunfire inside the hospital at the Texas Medical Center.

Chief Art Acevedo says his officers were making a second search of Ben Taub Hospital, one of the city’s major trauma centers.

Police began receiving reports of gunfire shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Dozens of officers and SWAT team members are at the hospital.

Television images from helicopters showed dozens of employees leaving the hospital, some of them attending to patients who appeared to have been evacuated on gurneys or in wheelchairs.

The hospital has nearly 500 beds and its trauma center treats more than 100,000 emergency patients each year.

