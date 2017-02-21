Deputy, three others injured in Wichita vehicle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured in a vehicle crash in Wichita Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred at 21st Street North and Greenwich around 5:45 p.m.

Sedgwick County dispatchers report four people were injured in the crash, including the deputy. One person received serious injuries while three others suffered minor injuries. It’s not known which of those injured suffered the more serious injuries.

KSN has a news crew en route to the scene of the crash, and updates to this story will be available later on KSN.com and on KSN News at 10 p.m.

