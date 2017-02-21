Cousins killed in Kansas City crash

By Published: Updated:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two teenage cousins have died in a Kansas City crash.

The Kansas City Star reports that the crash happened Saturday night after 17-year-old Ra’Shad Leggs and 19-year-old Quentin Leggs went out to see a movie and struck another car that was exiting a shopping center. The teens’ vehicle then hit the curb, went airborne and struck a tree.

Leisa Leggs, Quentin’s mother, said Monday that crews cut both teens from the wreckage. Ra’Shad died at the scene, and Quentin Leggs died at a hospital.

Both teens were interested in the medical field. Quentin Leggs had been about to start a job Monday at Children’s Mercy Hospital, while Ra’Shad Leggs had recently decided he wanted to study to be a pediatrician.

