City leaders weigh in on decision to close neighborhood pools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several Wichita neighborhood pools are on the chopping block today as city council faces what some are calling a tough decision.

“They very important and I don’t think many of us are excited about what we’re having to do but the reality is we have to reduce costs, we don’t have the money to renovate all of the pools and even if we had the money to renovate them, we don’t have the money to operate all of them that we have today,” said Janet Mill, Wichita vice mayor.

City council will consider several options. The first, is a five pool plan. That plan states that Aley, College Hill, Edgemoor, Evergreen and Harvest locations would remain open, while water playgrounds would replace the five others.

The second option would only leave the College Hill pool open, while the rest would be converted to water playgrounds and seven more splash parks would be build at parks are the city.

The three pool plan involves keeping Aley, College Hill and Harvest open, while the rest of the pools become water playgrounds.

Those water playgrounds are significantly cheaper to maintain, they don’t require lifeguards and they’re more accessible.

Many of the pools are 30 to 40 and even 50 years old. Even if they could be upgraded, the annual cost to operate them is just too high, Miller said.

“And so as our costs go up we have to cut services and this is directly a relationship to what’s happening at the state level,” she said.

The only pool not being considered for closure is the College Hill pool because the neighborhood rallied together years ago to tax themselves for pool improvements.

In previous years, as Wichita’s tax base increased, so did tax collections, Miller explained. That allowed the city to adapt to increased costs, operations and maintenance.

This year, the City of Wichita anticipates losing $800,000 that it would otherwise have if it weren’t for the tax lid by the state, she said. That money would fund a lot of pools and other local services.

Pools are considered a public service that the city doesn’t recover operating costs from, Miller said.

“We don’t recover the costs of police fire or streets or a lot of other things and that’s the reason why is because they’re public services but they provide great opportunity for kids and for families for fitness and recreation and things to do in the summer season,” she said.

Miller sees major issues that could come from closing any of the local pools.

“I think we’re not going to see as many kids who know how to swim, I think we’re gonna find out that public safety costs increase because we’ll have kids that don’t have anything better to do this summer than to get into trouble, and we’ll have less fit kids,” she said.

