Woman injured in south Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 32-year-old woman was shot at her home near Osie and Water Streets. It happened Sunday night around 10 p.m.

Officers arrived and found the woman sustained one gunshot wound. The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

During the investigation, police learned a man had knocked on the door of the home, asked for an individual by name, and then fired one shot. The suspect then fled the scene.

A 34-year-old man and 13-year-old boy was inside the home. They were not injured.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or Wichita police detectives at 268-4407.

