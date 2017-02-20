Woman found molded to chair

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WNWO/NBC News) – An Ohio woman is recovering after she was found “molded into” a chair she hadn’t left for months.

Barbara Foster’s left leg was amputated after she was removed from her Springfield Township home and taken to a nearby hospital.

“It looked like a scene out of ‘E.T.’ to be honest with you, with so many hazmat suits that the fireman were working,” said neighbor Robert Zolziak Jr.

Foster, 75, was found molded to a chair in her front living room, surrounded by fecal matter and urine. Police records indicate, a volunteer with Our Lady of Lourdes, who delivers food on a regular basis called 911 because Foster was not acting like herself. The volunteer also told police that foster has not moved from her living room chair since July of last year – he said he had gotten used to the home’s foul odor.

 

