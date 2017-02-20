Wichita City Council to look at closing some pools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council will look at plans to improve or close up to nine city pools on Tuesday. It is part of the Aquatics Master Plan which has received community input since 2012.

The city has up to $18 million in an improvement plan from 2018-2024. The city council has three different options. Those include keeping one, three, or five city pools. Some of those pools would be replaced with interactive water features or water playgrounds. Playgrounds are inexpensive to operate and do not require life guards. Here are how the options breakdown:

Option 1 – (5 pool plan) Aley, College Hill, Edgemoor, Evergreen and Harvest pools will remain open and be rehabilitated. Water playgrounds will replace the city’s other existing pools at Boston, Linwood, McAdams, Minisa and Orchard. If a pool is removed, other amenities may need to be constructed in its place; this would be in addition to the water playground.

Option 2 – (1 pool plan) College Hill will remain open and all other pools (Aley, Boston, Edgemoor, Evergreen, Harvest, Linwood, McAdams, Minisa and Orchard) will be converted to water playgrounds. Water playgrounds will be installed at the following parks: Watson, Country Acres, Harrison, Planeview, Schweiter, Hyde and Southview.

Option 3 – (3 pool plan) Aley, College Hill, and Harvest pools will remain open and be rehabilitated. Water playgrounds will replace other existing pools at Boston, Edgemoor, Evergreen, Linwood, McAdams, and Orchard.

Frye Option – (3 pool plan modified) Aley, College Hill, and Harvest pools will remain open. College Hill improvements will be limited to $800,000 to repair existing amenities and allow for the neighborhood to match funds for other improvements with a public-private partnership. Aley and Harvest will be upgraded, with costs not to exceed $4.25 million. Water playgrounds will be installed at Boston, Edgemoor, Evergreen, Linwood, Orchard, McAdams, Harrison, and Planeview. The amount spent for the water playgrounds at McAdams, Harrison and Planeview will be limited $775,000 at each location.

The council meets at 9 a.m. at Wichita City Hall.

