Local business makes donation to Kansas Honor Flight program

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita business is making sure veterans get to visit a memorial in their honor. For years, veterans have been traveling to Washington D.C. as part of the Honor Flight Program.

On Monday, the folks at Allmetal Recycling located in the 800 block of East 21st presented a $15,000 check to the organization.

For one veteran alone, it costs around $700 to go on the flight. Organizers KSN talked to say they are proud of the generosity of Kansans.

“It’s just wonderful to know that I live in Wichita, Kansas, the state of Kansas, and it’s one of the most patriotic cities and states that I know of,” said Herb Duncan, Kansas Honor Flight organizer.

The Kansas Honor Flight program will be sending 11 flights this year. The first flight departs April 19.

To learn how you can contribute to the Kansas Honor Flight program, click here.

