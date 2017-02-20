Kansas lawmakers consider legalizing medical marijuana

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas lawmakers are considering legalizing medical marijuana for certain medical conditions.

The Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee heard the bill Monday. If it passes, Kansas would join 28 other states that have some type of medical marijuana program.

Supporters say medical marijuana could help patients who have exhausted available medicine options. Melissa Ragsdale, whose 7-year-old son suffers from seizures, told the committee industrial hemp cannabidiol helped her son but it only stops certain seizures and that broader access could help.

Supporters also say marijuana would be better than potentially harmful prescription narcotics.

Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police Lobbyist Ed Klumpp argues marijuana should go through a vetting process like other prescription drugs. He says legalizing usage for some people makes stopping illegal marijuana use more difficult.