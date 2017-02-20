K-96 ramp to westbound Kellogg closed until 2021

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) If you used K-96 to get to and from places in east Wichita be prepared to take a detour.

“It takes three or four times as long as it did before they tore all this up,” says motorist Stuart Yearout.

Drivers on east Kellogg should be prepared for congested lanes over the next few years.

“During this construction it is going to be a little painful on Kellogg,” says KDOT’s Tom Hein.

The K-96 ramp to eastbound Kellogg is officially closed until 2021, an addition to what is already a twisting series of cones and turns on east Kellogg.

More than 2,500 drivers regularly use the ramp every day.

“I mean the construction is necessary but it definitely impacts my daily life,” says Yearout.

During that time, from the closed ramp on Kellogg all the way to Zelta, it will be one-way traffic on both sides of the highway. Tom Hein with KDOT says it is an important phase of the Kellogg construction project.

“Not only are we putting in some storm water structures under Kellogg now but we will also need to rebuild two bridges over the Kansas Turnpike,” says Hein.

Yearout is worried about his daily commute.

“Going to work we go out east and hit 96 north and then coming back of course we come across from 96 to Kellogg.”

That route, no longer an option, with the ramp closed. And because KDOT has no official detours to offer drivers, people like Yearout say that will have to find their own detour routes, on top of what is already a frustrating drive.

“This stoplight down here, typically the traffic south of Kellogg on Webb is backed up clear across Kellogg sometimes, so even when you get the turn signal you can’t turn,” says Yearout.