Gregg Marshall grateful for senior Shockers

Zach Bush and John Robert Simon entered the Wichita State basketball program as walk-ons. A few years later, they leave as two of the most decorated Shockers in program history.

Zach and JR might not log big minutes, but there’s no doubt they have left an enormous impact on the growth of this Wichita State program over the last 4-5 years. As they get set to play their final game at Koch Arena tomorrow against Evansville, head coach Gregg Marshall takes a look at what makes these two Shockers not just great basketball players…but also great men.