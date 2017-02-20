Great Bend police searching for Subway robbery suspect

Subway robber (Courtesy: Great Bend Police Department)
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Great Bend police are searching for the suspect who robbed the Subway restaurant.

On Saturday around 9:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Subway on 10th Street.  According to employees, a suspect entered the store wearing a black ski mask, blue jacket, and dark pants.  He pointed a semi automatic handgun at the employees and demanded money from the register. After receiving the money, he left the store in an unknown direction.

The suspect is approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 200 to 240 pounds. He may have white facial hair.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.

