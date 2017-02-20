Gonzaga, Villanova, Kansas stay 1-2-3 in AP poll

For the third straight week, Gonzaga, Villanova and Kansas are the top three teams in The Associated Press college basketball poll.

It is the fourth week at No. 1 for Gonzaga (28-0), the only unbeaten team in Division I. The Zags received 59 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday.

Villanova (26-2) received five first-place votes and Kansas (24-3), which beat West Virginia and Baylor last week, got the other No. 1 vote.

The three teams from the Pac-12 – Arizona, UCLA and Oregon – are fourth through sixth. Louisville is seventh, followed by North Carolina, Baylor and Duke.

Baylor, which lost to Texas Tech and Kansas, dropped five places from fourth.

Wichita State makes its first Top 25 appearance since last season. The Shockers replace South Carolina, which fell out after a five-week run in the poll.

RecordPtsPrv

1. Gonzaga (59) 28-0 1618 1

2. Villanova (5) 26-2 1556 2

3. Kansas (1) 24-3 1503 3

4. Arizona 25-3 1356 5

5. UCLA 24-3 1316 6

6. Oregon 24-4 1297 7

7. Louisville 22-5 1267 8

8. North Carolina 23-5 1138 10

9. Baylor 22-5 1108 4

10. Duke 22-5 1014 12

11. Kentucky 22-5 943 13

12. West Virginia 21-6 908 9

13. Florida 22-5 822 15

14. Purdue 22-5 807 16

15. Cincinnati 24-3 733 18

16. Wisconsin 22-5 713 11

17. SMU 24-4 554 19

18. Virginia 18-8 427 14

19. Florida State 21-6 419 17

20. Saint Mary’s 24-3 375 22

21. Notre Dame 21-7 322 25

22. Butler 21-6 295 24

23. Creighton 22-5 178 20

24. Maryland 22-5 159 23

25. Wichita State 25-4 153 –

