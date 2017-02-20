Former Wichita mayor announces his candidacy for Kansas governor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer on Monday announced his candidacy for Kansas governor.

The announcement took place in Wichita. Brewer was planning to make stops in Topeka and Kansas City.

The 59-year-old retired aircraft industry executive cited his broad leadership background in his military, professional and political careers as a primary credential for the governor’s office during his announcement.

“I’ve got the experience and the passion to get the State of Kansas back on track,” Brewer stated. “I learned early on the key to effective leadership is communication. Good leaders are good listeners. Good policy making requires honest dialog among all parties.”

Brewer also pledged to visit every corner of the state, listening to the concerns of citizens, and bringing a message of new leadership and restored confidence in state government.

Last week, Wink Hartman announced the launch of his campaign for Kansas governor.

