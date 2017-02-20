Car crash kills mother and 4 children

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A mother and her four children died in a head-on collision in a stretch of highway officials say is known for crashes.

The evidence of a deadly crash Saturday on Highway 50 east of Dodge City is still visible as the effect of that accident now impacting the greater community.

29-year-old Anakary Romero was killed along with her four children. The oldest was 12, and the youngest was 21 months old.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, their minivan was hit by a tractor trailer that had crossed into the oncoming lane to pass another truck but failed to complete the pass in time.

“They’ll look into his hours,” said Trooper Michael Racy about the truck driver. “They’ll look into if there were distractions or whatever. This is very early into the investigation right now.”

Racy says Highway 50 is a particularly busy stretch of road for highway patrol.

“There’s a lot of traffic on highway 50 and we’ve just had quite a few crashes on highway 50.”

One of the four children — a five year old girl — initially survived the crash and was taken to a Wichita hospital.

She died on Sunday.

This week, Dodge City Public Schools will have counselors to help students cope with the tragedy.

Two of the deceased children attended Sunnyside Elementary and one attended Dodge City Middle School. Friends and relatives attend schools across the district, so officials are making sure schools have the resources necessary to help any affected students.

We reached out to the Dodge City School District about the tragedy.

Their public information officer said, “We are a small district, and as such, the loss is being felt throughout. An indescribable tragedy has struck our district and touched the lives of many of our staff and students. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted.”