WSU freshmen awarded $10,000 grant

WICHITA, Kan., (KSNW) – Last week two WSU Freshman were recognized for a next generation athletic band that; tracks movement, monitors heart rate, body temperature and even respiration. This week the dynamic duo are already hard at work on their next project, which they will present this spring at the Shocker Venture Competition.

“We’re a lot of times closer then we would be with a significant other,” said Jared Goering.

Jared is freshman at WSU and he’s talking about his friendship with Spenser, also a freshman. These guys have know each other since the 2nd grade.

“We never really fit in with the social norm in terms of how we learn and how we like to pursue things,” said Jared.

But these two are more then friends, they’re innovators and they’ve been brainstorming around how to improve the education system since Jr. High. And now that they’re at WSU together, that’s been their focus.

“People need to be learning computer coding electronics, so they can be in depth workers in the workforce in 10 years when they get there,” explained Spencer Steinert.

Spencer and Jared are in the process of developing a wearable device that will teach kids basic coding skills and their calling it Dino, pronounced, D-I-N-E-O. Dino can be assembled into a wristband and then connected to a computer, where kids ages 4-6 can play interactive games. And for those wondering where all this takes place, it’s about a 5 minute walk from campus in WSU’s brand new experiential engineering lab.

They spend a lot of time in the lab with other students in the Masters of Innovation Design Program. Here, is where they have their prototyping classes to create models of their projects while drawing motivation from their peers. But they tell KSN the overall atmosphere and innovation at WSU has been a huge backbone to their success.

“It has the possibility to help a lot of people in a lot of areas,” said Spencer.

The duo just got a $10,000 grant from JumpStart Kansas for their next generation athletic band. They tell KSN they are very excited about this new project that they’re entering into the Shocker New Venture Competition that gives these two a shot at winning start up capital to help he launch of Dino.