Wichita State Baseball Completes Sweep

WICHITA, Kan. – Luke Ritter‘s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh gave the Shockers a 6-5 win over Utah Valley and a sweep of the three-game series.

Greyson Jenista went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a home run, while Alec Bohm went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a double and Ritter went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a home run.

Starter Connor Lungwitz went 1.2 innings and gave up three runs on four hits with no walks and one strikeout. Reliever Adam Keller threw two shutout innings for the win, while Ben Hecht pitched a scoreless ninth for the save.