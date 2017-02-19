Wagonmasters chili feed to benefit Officer Brian Arterburn

WICHITA, Kan,. (KSNW) -The community is still going Blue For Brian, the Wichita police officer that was hit by a stolen car nearly 2 weeks ago and the Wagonmasters’ have joined in to support.

“It feels good to be able to help out,” said Brandon Fitz, the Captain of the Wichita Wagonmasters.

The Wagonmasters are known year around for their massive amounts of chili but this time it’s for a cause that’s proven to be near to all of our hearts, Brian Arterburn and his family. The proceeds from the chili feed will go to Honore Adversis Foundation. This organization provides financial assistance to officers like Brian Arterburn, who have been hurt in the line of duty.

All the supplies for the big chili feed next weekend are being donated. Even Sam’s club and the Warren Theatre is making a donation to the cause.

“We just wanted to give back to the police department,” said the Captain of the Wagonmasters, Brad Fitz. “What they do for us every day just seemed like the thing to do, for us to be able to support.”

Officer Arterburn is still in critical condition at Via Christi hospital, suffering injuries to his abdomen, chest and brain. The Wagonmasters’ chili feed will take place in Old Town Square this upcoming Saturday from 11-2.