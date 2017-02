6:45AM After this morning’s fog, we’ll keep with plenty of clouds and breezy southeast winds today, but at least with continued mild temperatures. Get the rest of your forecast, including tonight’s storm chances, in my latest video right here.

5:30AM Patchy, dense fog is developing across particularly southern Kansas this morning. Take it easy if you have to head out, as visibility is reduced, and it will likely only get worse. I’ll have your full Sunday forecast all morning on KSN!