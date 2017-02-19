Head-on crash kills four near Dodge City

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Three children and one adult are now dead after a semi collided head-on with a minivan in Ford County.

According to the crash report, it happened 10 miles east of Dodge City just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

The report says the semi was headed eastbound on U.S. Highway 50 when it crossed the center line to pass a vehicle, colliding head-on with a minivan.

In the minivan, Anakary Romero, 29, Edward Reynaga,12, Emily Reynaga, 7, and Edwim Reynaga, 21 months, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Evelyn Reynaga, 5, was critically injured from the crash and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with possible injury.

No one was reported injured in the third vehicle.

The report does not say if the passengers in the minivan were wearing seatbelts.

