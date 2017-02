Wichita State is not just defeating teams, the Shockers are destroying them. WSU beat Northern Iowa Saturday by 29 points. The Shockers are on a 10 game winning streak, and only one of those wins, was not decided by double figures. At 25-4, Wichita State should be an at large team in the NCAA tournament field. And yet, WSU still has its critics.

After the Northern Iowa win, head coach Gregg Marshall responded to those critics.