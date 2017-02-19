Construction closes ramps for Kellogg and K-96 starting Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Big traffic changes on east Kellogg are starting Sunday night. Here’s what you need to know:

 

Tonight: Starting at 7 p.m., the southbound I-235 ramp to eastbound Kellogg will be closed, as will the eastbound Kellogg ramp to northbound I-235. The two will be closed until Saturday.

Monday: The eastbound K-96 ramp to westbound Kellogg will be closed until November of 2021.

Also look out for crews demolishing the 25th Street bridge over I-235 next weekend.

KSN will follow these construction projects as they continue and will bring you the latest from the site in our newscasts and online.

