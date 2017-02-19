Body cam video of $100 bills leads to many dropped charges

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Charges have been dropped in at least 18 central Florida criminal cases and hundreds more could be reviewed while authorities investigate a sheriff’s deputy who investigators say was caught on his own body camera taking $100 bills from a DUI suspect.

The fallout from Volusia County Deputy John Braman’s resignation last month continues as prosecutors prepare to send as many as 800 letters to defense attorneys in cases he was involved in during his eight-year career.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that among cases dropped was the DUI charge against the man who allegedly had money stolen from him by Braman. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Braman told authorities he took the money because he’s going through a divorce.

Braman is under investigation but hasn’t been charged.

