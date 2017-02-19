Big changes to Wichita traffic headed your way

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Three big changes to East Kellogg start this morning that could affect your commute for several years.

This morning the K-96 ramp to westbound Kellogg will close until the remainder of the project, which is expected to finish in 2021.

“That’s pretty significant for a lot of people that use this ramp,” said Tom Hein, with KDOT. “We see almost 2,500 cars per day, vehicles per day, on that ramp so it’s a significant closure, but in order to get this construction done on this project it’s just inevitable that this would happen.”

The second big change is that Kellogg traffic between Zelta and K-96 will be reduced to one lane each direction through late March. Then it will switch to one westbound and two eastbound lanes through the fall of 2018.

Finally, today, the 127th Street connection to East Kellogg will permanently close.

“Use caution and use extra care in these work zones,” Hein said. “There will be some slow down, there will be some congestion. Accept that if you choose to drive through it.”

The reason for these changes is to allow for construction of two major storm water structures under Kellogg and to reconstruct the bridges that cross over the Kansas turnpike.

“This is a huge project,” Hein said. “We’re actually stacking two projects from Webb Road all the way out to K-96 on East Kellogg so it’s a huge project with a lot of contractors and sub contractors all trying to work together and take care of utilities and temporary lanes and traffic switches.”

There aren’t any specific suggested detour routes, Hein said.

The best thing drivers can do is avoid the area and be careful if it’s unavoidable.

“People need to be very careful in this work zone. In fact, that’s what we ask,” he said. “People, alter your driving habits in these work zones because there are so many distractions. There’s so much work very close to the travel lanes and our workers are right there.

Also look out for crews demolishing the 25th Street bridge over I-235 next weekend.

KSN will follow these construction projects as they continue and will bring you the latest from the site in our newscasts and online.

On Sunday: At 7 p.m., the southbound I-235 ramp to eastbound Kellogg closed, as well the eastbound Kellogg ramp to northbound I-235. The two will be closed until Saturday.