Wichita State Defeats Northern Iowa

Wichita State Athletics Published: Updated:
shamet

WICHITA, Kan. – Behind Darral Willis Jr.‘s double-double and another dominant defensive performance, Wichita State secured its eighth consecutive 25-win season, crushing Northern Iowa, 73-44, Saturday at Charles Koch Arena.

WSU (25-4, 15-1 MVC) won a battle of red-hot teams to secure its 10th straight victory, holding a UNI club that had won nine of its last 10 games to just 18 second-half points.

The Shockers led 38-32 at the 16:42-mark but outscored the Panthers 35-12 the rest of the way.

WSU shot 43.4 percent to UNI’s 27.5 percent and outrebounded the visitors, 48-23.

Willis scored nine of his 14 points and grabbed seven of his 11 rebounds in the second half to help fuel the run. His third double-double of the year came in just 19 minutes of action.

Landry Shamet shared the scoring lead for WSU with 14 points of his own. He was 4-of-6 from three and dished out four assists with just one turnover.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s