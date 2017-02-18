Wichita State Defeats Northern Iowa

WICHITA, Kan. – Behind Darral Willis Jr.‘s double-double and another dominant defensive performance, Wichita State secured its eighth consecutive 25-win season, crushing Northern Iowa, 73-44, Saturday at Charles Koch Arena.

WSU (25-4, 15-1 MVC) won a battle of red-hot teams to secure its 10th straight victory, holding a UNI club that had won nine of its last 10 games to just 18 second-half points.

The Shockers led 38-32 at the 16:42-mark but outscored the Panthers 35-12 the rest of the way.

WSU shot 43.4 percent to UNI’s 27.5 percent and outrebounded the visitors, 48-23.

Willis scored nine of his 14 points and grabbed seven of his 11 rebounds in the second half to help fuel the run. His third double-double of the year came in just 19 minutes of action.

Landry Shamet shared the scoring lead for WSU with 14 points of his own. He was 4-of-6 from three and dished out four assists with just one turnover.