USD 428: Possible mumps case at Great Bend High School

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Health Department is investigating a possible mumps case at Great Bend High School.

Jennifer Schartz, Public Information Director for USD 428, forwarded a letter to KSN that went out to parents and guardians.

In the letter, Barton County warns that students without the proper doses may be at risk.

Most common symptoms for mumps include fever, headaches, loss of appetite and swollen and tender salivary glands.

The Barton County Health Department is closed on Monday due to President’s Day but will be open from 4 – 6 p.m. to answer questions and administer vaccines.

Anyone with concerns or questions can call the Health Department during that time. The number is (620) 793-1902.