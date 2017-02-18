Police, fire honor Arterburn on hockey rink

WICHITA, Kan.- (KSNW) During the week, they are your first-responders. But as the Wichita FD “Flying monkeys” and the law enforcement “Force” team tied their skates at Intrust Bank Arena on Saturday evening, they became friendly competitors all in the name of charity.

The annual police vs. fire hockey game was played before the Wichita Thunder faced off with the Toledo Walleyes.

Despite their different colored uniforms, all players bore a blue ribbon sticker on the back of their helmets as a way to honor Officer Brian Arterburn, the officer in critical condition following being run over by a fleeing suspect in a stolen vehicle.

“One of the players from the fire department team went out and got those for everybody to keep officer arterburn in the back of our minds tonight,” Force captain Matt Mullen with Kansas Highway Patrol said.

Proceeds from the game benefit Wichita Children’s Home.

“Officer Arterburn is a friend of many on both sides of this team. We just continue to think and pray for him everyday and it’s truly a class act by the fire department,” Mullen said.

 

