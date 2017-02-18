Over $1,000 raised for injured Wichita police officer

WICHITA, Kan., (KSNW) – The community is still raising money for officer Brian Arterburn, the officer police say was hit by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle.

Arterburn remains in critical, but stable condition, two weeks after the incident in south Wichita.

Brian’s family has been by his side at Via Christi Hospital since the incident. This weekend, the community continues to support the family, with the #BlueForBrian, and one group is raising money in a continuing effort to show support.

“We want to support him and his family, that’s what this community is all about,” said officer Mike Tiday. “We, as officers, don’t too often get recognition on the ways we go to bat for people, this is a great example of what we’re about.”

Saturday morning the Wichita Police Department got together with community members to fund-raise around their cause.

“We’ve already made over $1,000 today,” said a volunteer.

As of right now, Wichita police say Brian is still in critical condition at Via Christi. The family has asked for our continued prayers from the community.

“This has all been extremely overwhelming for the family,” said a family friend at the latest fundraising event today, who did not want to be identified. “We want to make sure to give them their privacy and support in the best way that we can.”

There were 850 Blue For Brian t-shirts made for the latest fundraiser and, as of today, they have all been sold. The police department plans to place another order with Shirts Plus in Derby. But, in the meantime, they’ve started selling a different t-shirt as well as wristbands. For those interested in purchasing a t-shirt, you can do so directly at: https://blueforbrian.itemorder.com/

 

