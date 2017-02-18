Kansas colleges want to attract more in-state students

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Board of Regents is considering a task force to seek ways to keep more students in the state for their higher education.

Regents chairwoman Zoe Newton made the request this week after a Kansas State University administrator presented data showing that enrollment among first-time freshman from the state dropped nearly 10 percent from fall 2012 to fall 2016. The Regents data tracks enrollment in 53 higher education institutions throughout the state, including public universities, community colleges, technical colleges and private religious intuitions.

Possible reasons for the dip that were discussed with the Regents include an improving economy that draws young people immediately into jobs, rising tuition costs and higher admission standards. The task force will focus on boosting enrollment among first-generation students.

