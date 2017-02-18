Explosion, fire reported at oil refinery near Los Angeles

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) – There’s been an explosion and fire at an oil refinery near Los Angeles, exactly two years after a blast that crippled the plant and led to higher gasoline prices.

Torrance Assistant Fire Chief Steve Treskes says the explosion was reported at 6 a.m. Saturday, but three dozen firefighters had the blaze knocked down within a half-hour.

For a while, though, flames shot 40 feet into the air.

No injuries are reported and there were no evacuations.

There’s no immediate word on what caused the explosion.

The former ExxonMobil refinery was rocked by an explosion on Feb. 18, 2015 that injured several contractors and shut down the refinery for more than a year.

California regulators fined ExxonMobil more than $500,000 for safety violations.

