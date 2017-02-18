Crews shutdown traffic to fight house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Broadway Avenue was closed from MacArthur Road to 43rd Street South while crews battled a difficult house fire.

That fire was in the 4100 block of Broadway Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters tell us the flames started in the kitchen.

They say they had trouble getting to the fire due to an “excessive storage situation”.

Officials say no one was at the home when the fire started, but they were called to the scene soon after.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

