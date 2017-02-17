You’ve never seen a dad-to-be more excited over a birth announcement

(NEXSTAR MEDIA) — Todd Krieg and his fiancée, Amanda Diesen, were eager to tell their friends the news. Amanda was pregnant! But Todd wanted everyone to know something else, too.

“It still works!”

Krieg and Diesen met in 2015 in a California rehabilitation facility – a year after Krieg was paralyzed from the chest down following a dirt bike accident. Diesen worked at the facility as a physical therapist and the two eventually started dating. When Krieg was discharged from the facility in 2016, Diesen left her job to move to Ohio with Krieg.

Despite several doctors telling the couple their odds of conceiving naturally were extremely low, the couple gave it a shot.

The couple set up a photo shoot for the birth announcement. During the shoot, Krieg proposed to Diesen and the couple also captured the moment they found out they were having a boy.

Congratulations to the soon-to-be newlyweds, and congrats to Todd!

The couple wants to save money for the baby instead of their wedding, so they have registered in a wedding contest for a dream ceremony. You can vote for Krieg and Diesen here.