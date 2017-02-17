Wichitans stand in solidarity outside Islamic Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Those attending prayer services at the Islamic Society of Wichita building had a surprise awaiting them Friday afternoon.

Several dozen people stood in “solidarity” with one another outside the Islamic Center, a move in response to a recent immigration executive order by President Donald Trump.

Supporters called their demonstration “peaceful” and stood holding signs, waving to cars passing by. Several signs read #WeAreAllAmericans.

