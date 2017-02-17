Wichita State tops Utah Valley 4-3 in season opener

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State won its season opener with a 4-3 win over Utah Valley.

Greyson Jenista went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a double, while Travis Young went 2-for-3 with a double and Jordan Boyer went 1-for-2 with two RBI.

Starter Willie Schwanke went six innings and gave up three runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

The Shockers got on the board in the bottom of the second. With two outs, Trey Vickers and Travis Young both singled and advanced on a wild pitch. Jordan Boyer singled in the hole at short to drive in both runs for a 2-0 lead.

The Wolverines answered in the top of the third inning. Jake Atkinson led off with a walk and moved to third on a single from Kade Poulsen. Jake Berry’s ground out to third base scored Atkinson to cut the Shocker lead to 2-1.

UVU tied the game in the top of the fifth. Poulsen and Berry led off the inning with back-to-back doubles to tie the score at two, but Schwanke worked out of trouble by striking out the final two batters of the inning to keep the game tied.

Young doubled to lead off the fifth inning and stole third base. After Boyer walked, Greyson Jenista doubled to left-center to drive in both Young and Boyer and give the Shockers a 4-2 lead.

Jackson Overlund’s home run pulled the Wolverines within 4-3 in the top of the sixth.

Game two of the series is Sat., Feb. 18 at 2 p.m.