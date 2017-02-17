Ventura toxicology report won’t be released to public

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, file photo, Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura reacts to a question during a news conference before Game 3 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the New York Mets in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, file photo, Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura reacts to a question during a news conference before Game 3 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the New York Mets in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The toxicology report on Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura won’t be released to the public following his death last month in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2ldVdLC ) reports that authorities in the Dominican Republic told the paper Thursday that the finding only will be released to Ventura’s family and attorneys. Tessie Sanchez, a spokeswoman for the Dominican attorney general’s office, said the toxicology report is not a public document.

The results are an important piece in determining whether the Royals are obligated to pay the remainder of Ventura’s contract, which is valued at $20.25 million. Royals officials initially said they were told toxicology results would be completed in about three weeks.

Ventura was 25 on Jan. 22 when he died northwest of Santo Domingo.

