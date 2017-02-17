Two men arrested following meth lab investigation

By Published: Updated:
jc-meth-lab-arrests

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Junction City men were arrested Wednesday following a month-long meth lab investigation.

A search warrant was used at 1303 Spring Hill Road after a month-long investigation into the manufacturing of methamphetamine occurring at the residence. The Riley County Hazardous Materials Response Team, the Manhattan Fire Department and the Junction City Fire Department assisted with the investigation.

Both 24-year-old Joshua D. Grilliot and 28-year-old Nicholas E. Bird were arrested and charged with unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.

They were both taken to the Geary County Detention Center without bond, pending their first appearance in court.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s