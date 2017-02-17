Two men arrested following meth lab investigation

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Junction City men were arrested Wednesday following a month-long meth lab investigation.

A search warrant was used at 1303 Spring Hill Road after a month-long investigation into the manufacturing of methamphetamine occurring at the residence. The Riley County Hazardous Materials Response Team, the Manhattan Fire Department and the Junction City Fire Department assisted with the investigation.

Both 24-year-old Joshua D. Grilliot and 28-year-old Nicholas E. Bird were arrested and charged with unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.

They were both taken to the Geary County Detention Center without bond, pending their first appearance in court.

