Topeka police say nearly 20 bus shelters damaged

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Topeka police say nearly 20 bus shelters have been have been damaged since Jan. 23.

Police Lt. Colleen Stuart says 16 shelters had glass broken or cracked between Jan. 23 and Feb. 15. Three more were vandalized Thursday.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports police believe a pellet or BB gun is being used to break the glass in drive-by shootings.

Susan Duffy, general manager of Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority, says replacing the broken glass has cost the metro about $10,000 so far.

Police say they have no suspects and are asking the public to provide any information.

