Silver Alert issued for missing Butler County man

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Butler County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old man.

Alfred Paul Brown left his home at about 4 p.m. Thursday. He lives east of the city of Towanda. He was driving to get milk.

He was driving a red 2003 Ford pickup bearing Kansas plates 127 BMZ. Brown has family in Iowa.

Call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 316-322-4254 with any information to assist in locating Mr. Brown.

