Silver Alert issued for missing Butler County man

By Published: Updated:
Alfred Brown
Alfred Brown

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Butler County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old man.

Alfred Paul Brown left his home at about 4 p.m. Thursday. He lives east of the city of Towanda. He was driving to get milk.

He was driving a red 2003 Ford pickup bearing Kansas plates 127 BMZ. Brown has family in Iowa.

Call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 316-322-4254 with any information to assist in locating Mr. Brown.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s