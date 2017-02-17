Police: Suspect with assault rifle robs man outside of mall

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a suspect armed with an assault rifle robbed a 40-year-old man. It happened late Thursday morning outside of Towne West Square in the 4600 of West Kellogg.

The man said a suspect approached his car and pointed a black assault rifle at him in the parking lot. Another suspect was also present. The victim’s wallet was taken. He wasn’t injured.

The suspects left eastbound on Maple in a 1980’s red Camaro. Both were men in their early 20’s. One was wearing a white bandana, the other a yellow bandana. Both weighed about 170 pounds. One man was approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall. The other was around 5 feet 8 inches tall.

If you have any information on the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

