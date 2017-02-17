Police need help solving cold case homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers and Wichita police need your help to solve a cold case homicide.

On June 30, 2008, Iesha Donaby, 17, was returning from the McDonalds at 17th and Hillside with two of her cousins. When their vehicle turned west onto 11th Street they encountered a parked car. Passengers in the cars exchanged words. The cousins then pulled up to their aunt’s house at 3016 E. 11th and Iesha got out. Multiple shots were fired from someone in a small white car, possibly a Pontiac Grand Am. Iesha was hit multiple times and later pronounced at a local hospital.

Iesha was visiting from out of state and had no known problems with anyone in Wichita. She had planned to go home the next day.

If you have any information about the, call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111. You also can submit a tip online at http://www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or from your mobile phone by texting TIP217 then your message to 274637 (crimes).

If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500, and Crime Stoppers will never ask your name.

