Police arrest Derby man in convenience store robberies

(Courtesy: Andover Police Department)
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a suspect involved in several convenient store robberies. The robberies happened in Wichita and Andover earlier this month.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect and began receiving numerous tips.

On Thursday, police arrested Cody Dylan Elston of Derby on charges of aggravated robbery.  A second suspect involved in the robberies still has an outstanding warrant.

If you know anything about the suspect, call Crime Stoppers 316-267-2111.

(Courtesy: Andover Police Department)
