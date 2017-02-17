Newton residents rally around police reserves; donate funds for equipment

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Newton community is rallying around its police reserve officers.

“They are all volunteers and do such a service for our community and we are really grateful for that,” said Peggy Berger.

The Newton Police Department has seven reserve officers. They have many of the same duties as an average officer on the force, but they do not get paid.

On Friday, the Zion Lutheran Church of Newton held a fundraiser to support the reserve officers and raise funds for them to purchase much-needed equipment.

“The City and the Department does not fund them,” said Newton Police Sergeant Josh Millspaugh. “Their uniforms, basic uniforms are funded out of patrols budget, but anything else is what we have to make through fundraisers.”

Right now, the department needs to replace its eight bicycles because of age.

“We have to look at replacing every one of the bikes. They are probably 25 years old, so they are very old,” Millspaugh said.

Millspaugh said the department has already had to replace the bike’s shocks, struts and brakes.

“They’re getting to the point where they’re getting hard to get parts for,” he said.

He said the money raised from Friday’s soup supper will go toward new bicycles and other equipment for the reserve officers.

Newton Reserve Lt. Mike Carpenter said he is thankful for the community’s support and their willingness to attend the soup supper.

“It helps the community to understand we are out there, what we do. I think it gives a personal touch to the reserve program. Let’s them know we are your average Joe standing in line next to you at Wal-Mart or some other store, yet we put this uniform on and we serve you for free because we love it,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter added donations will go toward keeping reserve officers safe on the job.

“When somebody comes out and volunteers we want them to have the right equipment. We want them to have new vests. We want them to have a good-quality gun, duty vest and things,” he said.

Last year, the department was able to buy new batons and bicycle uniforms for the reserve because of money made by fundraisers.

To donate to police reserves, contact the Zion Lutheran Church of Newton.

Address: 225 S Poplar St, Newton, KS 67114