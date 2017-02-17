Middle school choir down to the wire to afford Carnegie Hall trip

By Published: Updated:
mayberry-choir

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Members of the Mayberry Middle School choir are preparing to take New York City! The group will perform at Carnegie Hall in March after being invited by composer Greg Gilpin.

Mayberry is a Title 1 school, meaning a large percentage of students come from low-income families. At a cost of up to $2,000 per student, the school is holding several fundraisers to make sure the cost won’t prevent students from going. But they still need more than $25,000 to send all the students.

The school is hosting a food truck rally on Saturday, February 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s at 207 S. Sheridan, in the school parking lot. That’s on Maple, just east of West Street.

Meghan Saunders, a Mayberry mother who has been helping to raise funds with the students, spoke with KSN’s Mark Davidson about the trip and the rally. Some of the food trucks planning to be at the event include Uno Mas, Hot 2 Trot, BS Sandwich Press, Funky Monkey Munches, The Big Apple, Lynn’s Curbside Cookout, Monica’s Homemade Mexican Food and Lolo’s Crepes.

You can find more information about group and their trip here:  Mayberry Choir Takes NYC Facebook Page 

Donations can be made online here.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s