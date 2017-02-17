Middle school choir down to the wire to afford Carnegie Hall trip

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Members of the Mayberry Middle School choir are preparing to take New York City! The group will perform at Carnegie Hall in March after being invited by composer Greg Gilpin.

Mayberry is a Title 1 school, meaning a large percentage of students come from low-income families. At a cost of up to $2,000 per student, the school is holding several fundraisers to make sure the cost won’t prevent students from going. But they still need more than $25,000 to send all the students.

The school is hosting a food truck rally on Saturday, February 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s at 207 S. Sheridan, in the school parking lot. That’s on Maple, just east of West Street.

Meghan Saunders, a Mayberry mother who has been helping to raise funds with the students, spoke with KSN’s Mark Davidson about the trip and the rally. Some of the food trucks planning to be at the event include Uno Mas, Hot 2 Trot, BS Sandwich Press, Funky Monkey Munches, The Big Apple, Lynn’s Curbside Cookout, Monica’s Homemade Mexican Food and Lolo’s Crepes.

You can find more information about group and their trip here: Mayberry Choir Takes NYC Facebook Page

Donations can be made online here.