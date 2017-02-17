McConnell intends to replace ‘Obamacare’ without Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Republicans intend to overhaul health care and the tax code this year without Democratic help.

In the past, McConnell has condemned Democrats for passing “Obamacare” in the first place without any Republican votes, claiming that approach set the law up to fail.

But now McConnell is promising the same approach himself, indicating partisanship and polarization will continue under President Donald Trump.

A strictly partisan approach on major legislation is a departure in the Senate, where most major bills require involvement by both parties.

But McConnell says the polarization in Congress is Democrats’ fault because they haven’t come to terms with the fact that Trump won the election.