Kansas loses 800 small farms, bigger operations unchanged

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
Farming (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Farming (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A government report shows Kansas had fewer farms and ranches last year and fewer acres used for agriculture.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Friday that the 59,600 farms counted in the state in 2016 was down 800 farms from the previous year. All of those losses came in operations that had less than $100,000 in agricultural sales.

The number of farming operations with sales of more than $100,000 remained unchanged in Kansas.

Land used in farms and ranches in the state totaled 45.9 million acres. That is down 100,000 acres from the prior year.

Farms size averaged 770 acres, up eight acres from the year earlier.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s