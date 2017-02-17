Judge dismisses part of rower’s lawsuit against Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A federal judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by a former University of Kansas rower who says a Jayhawk football player sexually assaulted her in 2015.

The ruling Thursday by Judge J. Thomas Marten in a lawsuit filed by Sarah McClure mirrors Marten’s ruling last week in a similar lawsuit filed by another rower, Daisy Tackett. She said she was assaulted by the same player in 2014.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports McClure’s lawsuit against the university will continue. But she will not be able to argue that Kansas should have known there was an increased risk of sexual assault at apartments where football players lived with less supervision than in residence halls.

No charges were filed against the player but he was banned from campus in 2016.

